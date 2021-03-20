St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mark Laceski’s St. John’s Red Wings went out to Lansing Eastern on Friday night.

The red wings played a little volleyball on the rebound and got the final touch by Claudia Paksi which went in for two.

The Quakers tried to hang in there with a nice long-range three by Jaden Bishop.

The Red Wings had too much offensive firepower tonight with Josie Stehlik hitting the open jumper.

St. Johns closed the regular season with a 55-26 win and will face DeWitt on Monday, March 22 for the district opener.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.