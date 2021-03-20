St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern
The Red Wings take home the win 55-26 over the Quakers.
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mark Laceski’s St. John’s Red Wings went out to Lansing Eastern on Friday night.
The red wings played a little volleyball on the rebound and got the final touch by Claudia Paksi which went in for two.
The Quakers tried to hang in there with a nice long-range three by Jaden Bishop.
The Red Wings had too much offensive firepower tonight with Josie Stehlik hitting the open jumper.
St. Johns closed the regular season with a 55-26 win and will face DeWitt on Monday, March 22 for the district opener.
