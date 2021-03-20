Advertisement

NCAA to address inequity between men and women basketball teams

NCAA called out for poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites
NCAA called out for poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites(NCAA)
By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as March Madness gets underway, the NCAA is coming under fire due to dramatic inequities between men’s and women’s basketball. Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant and her players are speaking out.

“There’s plenty of money to go around. They should invest in women and they should invest in it the same way they do the men,” said Coach Merchant.

Many women’s collegiate basketball players and coaches are upset after some athletes took to social media to show what they believe to be favoritism for men’s basketball by the NCAA.

“This is our weight room. Let me show you all the men’s weight room,” said Coach Merchant.

The NCAA held a virtual press conference to address the issue.

“We fell short this year in what we’ve been doing to prepare in the last 60 days for 64 teams to be here in San Antonio,” said NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman.

“I apologize and feel terrible about anything that fell short about our lofty expectations,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President.

The NCAA posted the following on the official Facebook account:

“It’s just sad to see that many years later that the men still get treated a different way and the ladies, of course, we get treated a different way,” said Janai Crooms, an MSU women’s basketball player.

According to Janai, it shouldn’t have to be through social media or even national headlines to bring about equality in men and women’s basketball.

“It starts with the little stuff like food and gear. I didn’t even get my t-shirt until yesterday! Why does it always have to start with social media> Why can’t it just come straight from the beginning? Just equality,” said Crooms.

According to equal rights attorney Jill Zwagerman, there are many laws like Title IX which protect women’s athletics from discrimination at the collegiate level. However, they don’t apply to the NCAA.

“They aren’t required to follow Title IX. It is only the colleges and universities. Education facilities. Since they’re not considered an education facility, they aren’t required to follow Title IX,” said Attorney Zwagerman.

With the women’s tournament starting on Sunday, the NCAA has vowed to remedy the situation.

Right now, the NCAA men’s tournament allows 68 teams while the women’s only allows 64.

The NCAA also pays for the men’s NLT tournament but not the women’s.

While the leaders of the organization did not have an answer as to why, they did say they would address the imbalance.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

St Johns Lansing Eastern
St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern
Mason Waverly
Waverly girls grab win against Mason
Haslett Williamston
Haslett girls take home CAAC Red title against Williamston
Eaton Rapids Lansing Catholic
Eaton Rapids boys get CAAC White title over Lansing Catholic
2020-21 East Lansing Girls Basketball Captures CAAC Blue Title
Game of the Week: East Lansing girls capture CAAC Blue title over Grand Ledge