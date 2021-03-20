National Craft Month: How to make personalized coasters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To celebrate National Craft Month, Studio 10 made easy DIY personalized coasters.

Below are the materials you will need and how to make it.

Materials for tiles and decorating them

4 tiles each 4″ (10 cm) square

Mod Podge

Paint brush for spreading glue

Scrapbook paper

Pencil

Felt

You can find tiles at hardware stores.

You can use scrapbooking paper or even use photos to make your own custom coaters.

Make sure your tiles are clean and dry.

Completely paint the blank side of a decorative paper square with Mod Podge.

Place the glued piece of decorative paper onto a tile. Press on it firmly to remove any air bubbles.

Wait until the glue dries clear (about 15 minutes), then paint on another layer, this time at right-angles to the first layer. It’s really important that you completely seal over the paper with glue, so that later the varnish doesn’t soak into the paper and discolor it.

