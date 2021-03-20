Advertisement

MSU Science Gallery Detroit and MSU Broad Art Museum put on virtual event to help people navigate grief

(Ashley Boles)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit and the MSU Broad Art Museum will host a virtual conference to tackle an important topic: grief.

Grieving amid the pandemic has not been easy for many people.

As every person deals with grief differently, the Science of Grief event explores death rituals practiced throughout the world and how some have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a way, it will help people either look at death differently or help them process death.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some people were not allowed to attend hospitals and visit their loved ones in their dying days. Some traditional funeral services were not able to happen because of capacity limits.

The Science of Grief starts Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A panel discussion will kick the event off.

To register for this event, click here.

