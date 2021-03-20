Michigan reports 2,660 cases of COVID-19, 47 deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, March 20, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,660 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Michigan have been on the rise recently. Just this past week, Michigan had a 50% increase in cases compared to the week before.

State totals now rise to 624,811 cases and 15,897 deaths.

39 of the deaths announced were identified during a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS. A Vital Records review is a review of death certificate data conducted by the MDHHS staff three times per week.

The MDHHS says records that identify a coronavirus infection as a contributing factor to death, are compared against confirmed cases in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If COVID-19 contributed to that person’s death, it is then counted as part of the Vital Records Review, and added to a daily death report.

Ingham County reports 16,549 cases and 284 deaths.

Jackson County reported 9,874 cases and 221 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,661 cases and 70 deaths.

Eaton County reported 6,057 cases and 151 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,795 cases and 82 deaths.

The MDHHS also reports another over 6,000 Michiganders have recovered from the virus since last Saturday’s report. This means now 562,775 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

