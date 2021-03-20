Advertisement

Lansing City Council considers resuming meetings in-person

By Diamond Daniels
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With schools going back to in-person learning, the Lansing City Council is looking at going back to in-person meetings. Councils and boards across the state have been meeting virtually for about a year now.

Councilman Brian Jackson tells News 10 one option is full in-person participation that includes allowing the public to be in the council chambers.

Other possibilities are hybrid meetings here at city hall or holding meetings inside the South Washington office complex, which would allow for more space and social distancing.

” At this point, I’m pretty much zoomed out of my mind, I do enjoy the interaction with my colleagues and the participants and the community members but I definitely understand that we have to be safe. I think my preference is to return here with whoever wants to that can do it comfortably, allow for council people, and for citizen participants to also have the Zoom virtual option,” said Councilman Brian Jackson.

Councilman Jackson tells News 10 the virtual option has increased participation from the public so he hopes to keep that around even after in-person meetings resume.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

Amway cutting 900 jobs, most of them at Michigan HQ
generic jail
Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders
Ingham County Health Department provides vaccination update
MSU Science Gallery Detroit and MSU Broad Art Museum put on virtual event to help people navigate grief