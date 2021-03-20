Lansing City Council considers resuming meetings in-person

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With schools going back to in-person learning, the Lansing City Council is looking at going back to in-person meetings. Councils and boards across the state have been meeting virtually for about a year now.

Councilman Brian Jackson tells News 10 one option is full in-person participation that includes allowing the public to be in the council chambers.

Other possibilities are hybrid meetings here at city hall or holding meetings inside the South Washington office complex, which would allow for more space and social distancing.

” At this point, I’m pretty much zoomed out of my mind, I do enjoy the interaction with my colleagues and the participants and the community members but I definitely understand that we have to be safe. I think my preference is to return here with whoever wants to that can do it comfortably, allow for council people, and for citizen participants to also have the Zoom virtual option,” said Councilman Brian Jackson.

Councilman Jackson tells News 10 the virtual option has increased participation from the public so he hopes to keep that around even after in-person meetings resume.

