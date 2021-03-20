Ingham County issues temporary burn ban due to recent dry weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thinking of having a bonfire or just burning some extra paper you may have found around the house? You may be putting yourself and others at risk.

Due to recent dry weather, Ingham County has issued a burn ban for multiple communities in and around the county. With temperatures in the 60′s and winds picking up, it has become much easier for fire to spread uncontrollably.

During a burn ban, all outdoor fires are prohibited, including woodfires, charcoal fires, and burn barrel fires.

According to the National Weather Service, the Lansing area has seen just 0.1 inches of rain since the beginning of March, which is well below the average of 1.16 inches of rain the Lansing area would normally see at this time.

2021 has also seen below average precipitation in the Lansing area, with just 2.96 inches or rain compared to last year’s 6.05 inches, and the yearly average being 4.28 inches.

Dry conditions are expected to worsen, with slim chances of rain not until Wednesday of just 30%.

To see if you are affected by the burn ban, contact your local fire department.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.