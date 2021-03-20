Ingham County Health Department provides vaccination update
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, March 19, the Ingham County Health Department reported that 58,026 Ingham County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of those 58,026 residents, 29,801 are over the age of 65.
The health department posted the following on Facebook:
