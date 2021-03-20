Advertisement

Ingham County Health Department provides vaccination update

(KFYR)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, March 19, the Ingham County Health Department reported that 58,026 Ingham County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of those 58,026 residents, 29,801 are over the age of 65.

The health department posted the following on Facebook:

Our weekly update for March 13-19-- ***58,026 Ingham County residents have received at least their first dose of the...

Posted by Ingham County Health Department on Friday, March 19, 2021

To register for the vaccine, click here. For information on the coronavirus, go to this website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

Amway cutting 900 jobs, most of them at Michigan HQ
generic jail
Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders
Council to debate in-person meetings
Lansing City Council considers resuming meetings in-person
MSU Science Gallery Detroit and MSU Broad Art Museum put on virtual event to help people navigate grief