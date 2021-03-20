Ingham County Health Department provides vaccination update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, March 19, the Ingham County Health Department reported that 58,026 Ingham County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of those 58,026 residents, 29,801 are over the age of 65.

The health department posted the following on Facebook:

Our weekly update for March 13-19-- ***58,026 Ingham County residents have received at least their first dose of the... Posted by Ingham County Health Department on Friday, March 19, 2021

To register for the vaccine, click here. For information on the coronavirus, go to this website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.