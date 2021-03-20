Haslett girls take home CAAC Red title against Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - In the CAAC red, there’s a heated rivalry between the Haslett Vikings and Williamston Hornets and that title was on the line Friday evening.

“Oh it feels great, it feels great,” Haslett head coach Ross Baker said.

That championship feeling, even sweeter when it comes against a rival.

“I mean obviously Williamston is a huge rival,” Baker said. “Our two teams go back and forth every year.”

But this time it was Haslett coming out on top.

“I mean this is what we’ve wanted for a long time,” Baker said.

For the second time this season.

“We knocked down some big free throws in that fourth quarter, we hit some big shot, and again, that’s just a credit to the girls,” Baker said.

And for a CAAC Red title.

“Two really good teams just competed really hard and I think our senior leadership and our cohesiveness really stepped up and finished the game,” Baker said.

“Last year we got a share of it but this year we won it outright so it’s really good to go 10-0 in the league,” senior Skyla Nosek said. “All worth it.”

Haslett knocks off Williamston for the second time this season to claim the CAAC Red title. The Vikings move into the playoffs hoping they can continue this train of momentum.

