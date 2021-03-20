Game of the Week: East Lansing girls capture CAAC Blue title over Grand Ledge

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Back like we never left.” That’s the East Lansing girls mantra for the season, wanting to prove that they’re the same team as last year, who went 23-1. Well, they’ve found a way to prove that this season at 12-0 after tonight, capturing the CAAC Blue title.

“These girls... I mean they were so energetic tonight,” East Lansing Head Coach Rob Smith said. “I didn’t know what to expect because COVID-19 has been rocking people and it’s rocked this program.”

But it didn’t show. They fought through COVID-19 and fought through tonight, not letting the pressure of a title game get in the way.

“We knew that they were going to come out and be ready to give us their best shot,” junior Ella Miller said. “We countered and came back and played our best game of the year.”

The Trojans did so by building up their confidence against Grand Ledge in the second half and getting up to a 36 point lead in the fourth quarter.

“It’s just amazing and we have put in the work continuously and came to practice every day and every game ready to fight,” Miller said.

Now they can add a piece of history to their resume, winning the first-ever conference tournament.

“It feels great,” senior Annelise Lebeda said. “We’ve had a long history of winning the conference, so to add another one to the board it really feels good.”

This team has fully embraced what this season has brought, especially with a new tournament format. It will only help them continue the momentum for districts.

“These kids are so resilient,” Smith said. “They’ve really shown what it takes to be a champion in life, that’s the thing.”

The trojans sit at the top of the Blue and play the winner of St. Johns and DeWitt this Wednesday, March 24.

