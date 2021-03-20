Eaton Rapids boys get CAAC White title over Lansing Catholic

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - It was senior night for Eaton Rapids who started all upperclassmen for Friday’s game. Going into the matchup, the Greyhounds and Cougars were 8-1 in the conference.

Starting in the first quarter, Lansing Catholic’s Sammy Jacobs made a slick play to get the basket and the Cougars took the early lead.

On the next possession, Eaton Rapids’ Lucas Alvarez gets under the rim, gets the pass and the bucket.

Cougars had the ball next and Roy Durr got the triple, but the Greyhounds were too much. Mason Wichman got a long three and the Greyhounds captured the White title, 62-48.

