WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy on MSU’s First Four Round Loss, New COVID Safety Orders; Norma Gonzalez Previews BYU-UCLA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kellen Buddy joins John Gustin on this episode of the WILX Sports Blitz podcast to react to Michigan State’s First Four round loss to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. They look at what went wrong, the halftime altercation between Gabe Brown and Tom Izzo (8:10 ), and the future of the Spartan’s roster. Graduate senior shooting guard Joshua Langford has played his last game as a Spartan and junior forward Aaron Henry could be departing for the NBA (13:10 ).

Breaking just before the show recorded, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is increasing outdoor stadiums’ capacity to 20%. That is if the venues meet certain safety requirements. Athletes will also be required to be tested before all MHSAA games. Kellan and John discuss what this news could mean and why they think it’s on the state to provide support (18:36 ).

Closing out the show, Norma Gonzalez joins John as the first out-of-state beat reporter in Sports Blitz history! Gonzalez works for the Salt Lake Tribune, covering the Brigham Young University Cougars. She shares her insider knowledge on the BYU-UCLA matchup and how Michigan State might have fared (25:03 ).

