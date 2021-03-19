Advertisement

Virginia Arrives For Tourney Games

File image
File image
Mar. 19, 2021
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Virginia has finally arrived in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, the 68th and final team to do so. The Cavaliers remained in Charlottesville after a positive COVID-19 test caused them to pull out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament before a semifinal game against Georgia Tech last Thursday. The Cavaliers have been testing daily since and were to practice at home in the morning for the first time since they paused team activities and then travel to the site of this year’s tournament. Their arrival puts them two sets of negative tests away from facing Ohio tomorrow night.

