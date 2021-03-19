Advertisement

Two injured in Vermontville crash

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a serious accident in the 7400 block of W. Lawrence Hwy. They were joined by the Charlotte Fire Department and Eaton Area EMS.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Chevrolet Venture van and a Chevrolet Equinox. The Sheriff’s Office said via social media that investigation on the scene indicated the van, heading westbound, had turned left in front of the eastbound Equinox.

The Equinox was driven by a 44-year-old Vermontville woman who was traveling alone. She was treated at the scene.

The van was driven by a 21-year-old man and carried a 20-year-old female passenger from the Eaton Rapids area. Both were transported to a Lansing hospital by Eaton Area EMS. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

