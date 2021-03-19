Advertisement

Three East Lansing High School students test positive for COVID-19

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Administrators from East Lansing High School sent out a letter on Friday notifying parents of the recent discovery of three cases of COVID-19 in the school population.

School officials clarified in the letter that the three cases were students, who were last in the building on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 18. They are not revealing the names of which students were infected.

Alongside the Ingham County Health Department, the school is working to notify all close contacts of those who were infected. As a precaution, they reminded parents in their letter that the infection period for COVID-19 is 48 hours before and after the date of a positive test.

“As we are educators, we work to keep students safe by continuing to follow guidance from the health experts at the Ingham County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” school officials wrote in the letter. “They have epidemiologists and other health experts on staff, and we need to rely on them, especially as the information around COVID-19 evolves.”

They stressed that the plan going forward will be the same as it has been for preventing the spread of the disease: Wearing a mask, washing hands, health screening, social distancing, temperature checks and of course staying home when sick.

