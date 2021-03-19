Stimulus aimed to help minority farmers included in relief package

(WILX) - Generational wealth plays a big part in land ownership, particularly in agriculture. That is why part of the recently passed relief package is aimed at helping minority farmers.

Nearly half of the $10.4 billion set aside for agriculture will go to help disadvantaged farmers pay outstanding farm debts. While it helps finance those who own land, it does not directly help those who hope to buy land.

“You’re providing relief to vulnerable farmers who are at higher risk than virtually any other group in the agricultural community for land loss,” says Ricky Dawson, a farmer in Missouri. “In order to access this, you have to already own land. So to me, this is more stabilizing existing operations than it is about providing access.”

Where Dawson is, Boone County, Missouri, there are more than 2,000 producers, none of which are black or African American.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.