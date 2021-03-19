Advertisement

Seven communities in Ingham County under Burn Ban

The announcement comes after a string of very dry conditions, heavy winds, and no prospects of rain anytime soon.
The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management announced that several
The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management announced that several communities are under a Burn Ban.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management announced that several communities are under a Burn Ban.

The announcement comes after a string of very dry conditions, heavy winds, and no prospects of rain anytime soon.

The following fire departments have prohibited outdoor burning:

  • Delhi Township
  • Meridian Township
  • Ingham Township
  • Mason
  • NIESA
  • Onodaga
  • Lansing Township

Communities not listed should check with their department prior to any burning.

Thursday, Meridian Township announced a Burn Ban was in place until further notice. The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management posted a video of a fire on Wednesday on Cooper Road in White Oak Township.

