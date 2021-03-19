Search for Lansing Schools Superintendent down to two finalists

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search to find the Lansing School District’s next leader is moving forward with one less candidate than expected.

The district’s Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman withdrew from the process.

The final two candidates, Jessica Benavides and Benjamin Shuldiner were in the hot seat for their final round of interviews overnight. The district is expected to make a final decision during a special meeting Saturday.

Who are the final two candidates?

Benavides currently serves as the Executive Director of Improvement and Innovation within the Lansing School District.

Shuldiner is a Dean’s Fellow at Hunter College in New York and a former principal at the High School for Public Service in New York.

If you missed last night’s final round of interviews, you can watch them on the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.