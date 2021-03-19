Preliminary exam set for man charged with targeting LGBTQ community with robbery, homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A preliminary exam has been set for Diabolique Johnson, who has been accused of homicide and an armed robbery. The proceedings will take place in Wayne County at 11 a.m. on April 8, before Judge Roberta Archer in 36th District Court.

Earlier in March Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Johnson in connection with a homicide and an armed robbery. Johnson, a 24-year-old man from Indianapolis, IN, is alleged that Johnson committed an armed robbery of a 26-year-old Detroit man in a Dearborn hotel.

It is alleged that on Sept. 1 of 2020, the Detroit man had his personal property taken during the robbery. Johnson was charged with one count of Armed Robbery on Sept. 21. Johnson was arraigned on this charge Friday in the Third Circuit Court. His calendar conference date has been set for March 26 at 9 a.m. before Judge Regina Thomas.

On Sept. 5 in Detroit, it is alleged that Johnson murdered a 39-year-old Detroiter during an armed robbery. Prosecutors have charged Johnson with one count of First-Degree Felony Murder and one count of Felony Firearm.

It is alleged that the victims in both cases were targeted on online dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community. More specific facts and evidence in the case will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination.

The case has been assembled with cooperation between Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). FMJP is a program that assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons.

“I was proud to stand with Prosecutor Worthy and the Fair Michigan Justice Project to announce the charges against this defendant. It is my hope that this case marks the beginning of a long partnership focused on providing justice to some of our most vulnerable communities,” Attorney General Nessel said.

Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said, “It is troubling that the perpetrator of these vicious acts apparently used online dating apps to locate and target his victims. Michigan’s LGBTQ communities know that the Fair Michigan Justice Project, along with Michigan’s county prosecutors and law enforcement officials, stand ready to aggressively investigate and prosecute these brutal crimes.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.