On the Job Report 3/19/21

Construction Laborer/Carpentry Apprentice

Li Trumble Builders

Salary: $12-14/hour

Full time

Description:

Trumble Group is built on a collaborative team of employees who share in the success of our growing commercial construction company. Our size means we are flexible, focused on local projects and invested in the performance of our people.

We are seeking a Construction Laborer/Carpentry Apprentice to perform consistent, steady work on a variety of commercial projects throughout mid-Michigan. This position is ideal for someone just entering the workforce or returning to the workforce with limited experience and education. It is also a good fit for applicants with gaps in their resume or who have been out of the workforce for the past 6 months or longer.

Responsibilities:

· Perform physical labor on various construction projects, including demolition, debris removal, material handling, basic carpentry, and more.

· Potential to be trained in commercial carpentry if consistent work ethic is displayed in labor assignments.

· Assist supervisors as needed.

· Must be able to understand and follow directions and work as part of a team for the good of the project.

Requirements:

· No experience required.

· Open to applicants who do not have a high school diploma or GED.

· Some construction experience preferred.

· Must be able to lift 50-75 pounds.

· Must have reliable transportation.

· This is a “Fair Chance” job (learn more at https://start.indeed.com/fair-chance)

How to Apply: Please send resume to leo@trumblegroup.com

No phone calls please

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11622124

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11622124

Technician/Lube Tech

Midas

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

Midas of Okemos is hiring a entry level position for lube technicians. We also have skilled positions available. Great experiences and Ownership!

Requirements:

How to Apply: apply at jobs.katzmidas.com

or email adelile@katzmidas.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11619793

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11619793

Nurse-RN/LPN

burcham hills

Salary: $

Description:

**Interested in receiving up to a $3000 sign on bonus??**

Full Time, Part Time and Per Diem Positions Available, including 12 hour shifts.

RN and LPN openings in Sub-Acute Skilled Rehab Nursing – Get the respect nurses deserve in a challenging and rewarding environment! Use and expand your skills. Make independent decisions regarding nursing care for complex high-acuity rehab clients, including post-surgical, IV, trach, TBI, wounds, and more. Burcham Hills consistently is rated 5-star for staffing while maintaining low staff-to-client ratios.

Excellent Benefits, strong and confident team, supportive, experienced management, progressive work culture. We offer shift & weekend premium pay, a generous paid-time off package, free easy-access parking, tuition reimbursement, specialty training, CEU’s, opportunity for career advancement, on-site wellness center, and more.

Not interested in full time? We get creative when it comes to meeting your scheduling needs. Talk to us about our part time and per diem opportunities.

Requirements:

How to Apply: www.burchamhills.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6432224

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 6432224

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.