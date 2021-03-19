New testing requirements for high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The press conference given Friday by Governor Whitmer covered a range of topics, including new health department orders for student athletes.

The state announced increased testing for young athletes, ages 13-19, to ensure they can safely participate in sports. Effective Monday, March 22, high school student-athletes will now be required to get tested before all practices and competitions. The order will last until April 19.

Although the United States as a whole has made huge strides towards getting the population vaccinated from COVID-19, it remains possible to lose the fight against the disease. Every new infection is a chance to produce a new coronavirus variant that can resist vaccines, undoing all of the progress made.

With the recent surge in B.1.1.7 variants in Michigan, and due to the increased number of COVID-19 outbreaks associated with youth sports, the state made the decision to increase precautions against the disease.

Dr. Khaldun saied the progress with COVID-19 is fragile.

“While we’re making great progress with our vaccination efforts and many people are doing the right thing by wearing masks and not gathering in large groups, what we are seeing now is very concerning data that shows we are going in the wrong direction with the key metrics we are tracking.”

There is good news for sports fans, however. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 order to allow up to 20% capacity at outdoor stadiums and arenas with infection control plans in place. They must have fixed seating to qualify.

The infection control plan must be created by the stadiums and sent to health officials at least a week before events. That plan must also be posted publicly. Finally, a testing program must be administered for all players.

Vaccinated individuals may also remove masks in residential gatherings if all participants have been vaccinated.

“The most critical thing you can do to help Michigan get back to normal is to get vaccinated,” Gov. Whitmer said. “As soon as you’re eligible, sign up to get your shot.”

On April 5, all Michiganders 16 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.