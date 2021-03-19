New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It looks like the antibodies you get from a COVID-19 infection may provide protection longer than expected. A new study shows it can last up to six months for most people, twice as long as the original estimate by the CDC, but that doesn’t mean there is zero risk of re-infection.

“It is scary, the simple fact that I had it twice and I could easily in 90 days get it again,” Rebecca Barrett said.

It took Rebecca Barrett five months to get re-infected with COVID-19. A new study from the Lancet Medical Journal says antibodies can last up to six months, but the CDC says it can wear off by month three.

“They can last [antibodies], everyone is going to be different depending on your immune system typically its around ninety days they can last longer though,” Sparrow Dr. Paul Entler said.

In the new study, people over the age of 65 have a higher risk of getting re-infected than those younger than 65-years-old.

“When you look across the country, it is not impossible to get re-infected,” Dr. Entler said.

Dr. Entler told News 10 this is why it’s still so important to continue following practices to protect yourself.

“The concern is these people are walking around without their mask or without avoiding the social distancing and they are putting myself and other people who do have these weakened immune systems at risk,” Barrett said.

Barrett told News 10 she avoids large crowds and going out to restaurants for this reason; to not get re-infected.

“I think that’s the problem with this whole virus, no one really understands it and you have people walking around chalking it up as ‘oh, it’s just a flu’, it’s not just a flu,” Barrett stated.

Dr. Entler told News 10 with people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, it can help prevent these scenarios from happening.

“I believe at this point besides wearing masks and social distancing, [the vaccine] is one of the most crucial factors to try and control this disease,” Dr. Entler added.

