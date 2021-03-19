N. Grand River Avenue, including W. Willow Street intersection, to close to all traffic on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that on Monday, March 22, 2021, N. Grand River Avenue, from W. Willow Street to the North Grand River Avenue Bridge (including the Willow Street intersection), will be closed to all traffic for bridge rehabilitation and utility construction.

Along with the bridge closure, N. Grand River Avenue, north of the bridge to North Street, will be open to local traffic only. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.

The traffic impacts of this project are expected to last until Fall 2021, however, the Willow Street intersection is expected to be fully reopened to traffic by late April 2021.

Updates on the traffic impacts of this project will be provided. Access to businesses adjacent to the construction zone will be maintained throughout the duration of this road closure.

The posted detours are as follows:

Northbound Detour

East on Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street

North on Larch Street to North Street

West on North Street to Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Southbound Detour

East on North Street to Cedar Street

South on Cedar Street to Cesar Chavez Avenue

West on Cesar Chavez Avenue (back to Grand River Ave. / Seymour Ave.)

Eastbound Detour (from Willow Street)

South on Walnut Street to Cesar Chavez Avenue

East on Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street

North on Larch Street to North Street

West on North Street to Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Westbound Detour (from Cesar Chavez Avenue)

West on Cesar Chavez Avenue to Walnut Street

North on Walnut Street to Willow Street

Please visit //lansingmi.gov/constructionmap and type “N Grand River / Willow St Intersection” into the search bar to locate this project on the Construction Map.

