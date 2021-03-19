Advertisement

More Issues For Watson

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuits were filed last night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating allegations by three massage therapists who said the 25-year-old quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately. He said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

St Johns Lansing Eastern
St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern
Mason Waverly
Waverly girls grab win against Mason
Haslett Williamston
Haslett girls take home CAAC Red title against Williamston
Eaton Rapids Lansing Catholic
Eaton Rapids boys get CAAC White title over Lansing Catholic
2020-21 East Lansing Girls Basketball Captures CAAC Blue Title
Game of the Week: East Lansing girls capture CAAC Blue title over Grand Ledge