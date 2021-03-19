Michigan State vs. UCLA: Live Updates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are set to tip off against UCLA in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of Thursday’s game takes on #6 BYU on Saturday.

The Spartans haven’t played in a week, when they lost to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.

Live Updates Below:

15:58 1H: Michigan State 9, UCLA 7. Just like he has many times this season, Aaron Henry gets the Spartans on the board. The Bruins have started the game with two turnovers on three possessions. Michigan State starts by shooting 4-4 before Joshua Langford misses a shot around the 16:30 mark. Julius Marble leads with 4 points.

10:02 1H: Michigan State 19, UCLA 15. The Spartans are getting some good scoring off the bench; Marcus Bingham, Jr. and Joey Hauser Each have four.

7:02 1H: Michigan State 28, UCLA 21. Rocket Watts has a team-leading 7 points. He’s been playing more aggressive tonight, and it’s helped. Henry is next for the Spartans with 5. Michigan State is shooting 12-20, and are 2-4 from 3.

4:23 1H: Michigan State 35, UCLA 23. The Spartans can’t miss. They hit back to back three pointers to give themselves a 12-point lead.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 44, UCLA 33. The Spartans have been shooting as well as they have all season. They’re 55% from both the floor and the 3-point line has given them a 11-point lead going into the break. Tom Izzo shows some frustration with Gabe Brown at the end. Henry and Julius Marble have 8 points for the Spartans.

15:55 2H: Michigan State 48, UCLA 45. The Bruins open up the half outscoring Michigan State 15-4. Jaime Jaquez has 19 for the Bruins.

9:20 2H: Michigan State 62, UCLA 55. Marcus Bingham has been a very bright spot for the Spartans. He’s got 7 points to go along with three very impressive blocks and a rebound as well.

4:00 2H: Michigan State 72, UCLA 67. The Spartans gave up the lead, but are back on top. Malik Hall gets to the line for a chance at a 3-point play.

OVERTIME: The game is tied at 77. Aaron Henry misses a jumper with 3 seconds left and we’re going to overtime.

FINAL: UCLA 86, Michigan State 80 (OT). The Spartans season ends in a heartbreaking loss.

