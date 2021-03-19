Michigan man released from prison after serving 25 years fights for prison reform

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A Flint man was sentenced to prison for up to 60 years over selling three pounds of marijuana. A non-violent crime that is now legal for dispensaries in Michigan.

Michael Thompson spent 25 years in state prison for selling marijuana to an undercover informant; He was released in January at 69-years-old and is now fighting for prison reform.

“If you look at me the day I got out of jail, the day they released me, I was looking like this. I was lost. I was looking around trying to see if I recognize anything – am I really free?” Thompson said.

His goal now is to reform the system.

“The system, the justice system itself is broken it needs to be fixed,” Thompson said. “In there they don’t care, they don’t care about your food, they don’t care about your health.”

Thompson was behind bars at multiple prisons across the state then recently was transferred to Duane Waters Hospital in Jackson due to COVID.

He has been trying to share his experience to bring attention to state officials and top lawmakers so they can conduct a statewide investigation.

“I’ve been crying for 15 years about my leg and this muscle. Now, I have to have an operation –it could have been corrected a long time ago,” Thompson said.

Thompson described seeing people who should have been getting mental health treatment side-by-side with felons.

“One day, 3:00 in the morning one of them woke me up and he asked me to feed him through his bottle. I got a bottle in his mouth, he got on his knees,” Thompson said.

Thompson says convicts come out of prison more violent because of the way they’re treated inside. He wants people to understand the system isn’t working right for anyone in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Corrections wouldn’t comment or confirm these instances.

Thompson told News 10 he did have conversations with Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel and he’s been able to get his message out through UBaked, a marijuana dispensary he represents.

“I wanted to help. I read that he was serving 25 years in prison for selling marijuana and here we are selling multiple pounds of marijuana every day,” Owner of UBaked, Robert Dodge said. Dodge says Thompson’s message is real and he understands the message he wants to get out there even though Dodge has never been locked up.

“For those that haven’t been in prison, we really think people that are in prison need to be in prison, and there are people that are in prison that are going into prison non-violent, and the act of survival is making them violent when they get out of prison,” Dodge said.

Thompson was able to get released after receiving clemency from Governor Gretchen Whitmer in December of 2020. His original release date was going to be in April of 2038.

