Advertisement

MDHHS to offer COVID testing for K-12 and staff after spring break

(WIFR)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is set to offer a one-time, free, on-site, staffed, rapid COVID-19 testing.

Pop-up testing events would be executed in partnership with Michigan’s Intermediate School Districts (ISDs), school districts, local health departments, and MDHHS. These events are open to staff, students, educators, and community members and will be scheduled before classes start back.

Students and families traveling across Michigan, to other states, or out of the country risk bringing COVID-19 back to the state.

If you are a local school district interested in hosting a testing pop-up event after spring break, please reach out to MDHHS-COVIDTESTINGSUPPORT@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

Amway cutting 900 jobs, most of them at Michigan HQ
generic jail
Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders
Council to debate in-person meetings
Lansing City Council considers resuming meetings in-person
Ingham County Health Department provides vaccination update
MSU Science Gallery Detroit and MSU Broad Art Museum put on virtual event to help people navigate grief