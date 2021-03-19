MDHHS to offer COVID testing for K-12 and staff after spring break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is set to offer a one-time, free, on-site, staffed, rapid COVID-19 testing.

Pop-up testing events would be executed in partnership with Michigan’s Intermediate School Districts (ISDs), school districts, local health departments, and MDHHS. These events are open to staff, students, educators, and community members and will be scheduled before classes start back.

Students and families traveling across Michigan, to other states, or out of the country risk bringing COVID-19 back to the state.

If you are a local school district interested in hosting a testing pop-up event after spring break, please reach out to MDHHS-COVIDTESTINGSUPPORT@michigan.gov.

