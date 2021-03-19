Marquette Fires Its Basketball Coach

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Marquette has fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski (woh-jih-KOW’-skee) after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories. His dismissal today comes after Marquette went 13-14 for its first losing season since Wojciechowski’s debut in 2014-15. The former longtime Duke assistant went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons. They likely would have received a bid in 2020 as well if the pandemic hadn’t halted the season.