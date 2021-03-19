Advertisement

Marquette Fires Its Basketball Coach

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Marquette has fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski (woh-jih-KOW’-skee) after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories. His dismissal today comes after Marquette went 13-14 for its first losing season since Wojciechowski’s debut in 2014-15. The former longtime Duke assistant went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons. They likely would have received a bid in 2020 as well if the pandemic hadn’t halted the season.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

St Johns Lansing Eastern
St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern
Mason Waverly
Waverly girls grab win against Mason
Haslett Williamston
Haslett girls take home CAAC Red title against Williamston
Eaton Rapids Lansing Catholic
Eaton Rapids boys get CAAC White title over Lansing Catholic
2020-21 East Lansing Girls Basketball Captures CAAC Blue Title
Game of the Week: East Lansing girls capture CAAC Blue title over Grand Ledge