Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Michigan had no new reported COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in months. Gov. Whitmer said a significant number of recent cases have been attributed to high school athletics.

Michigan now has at least 756 of the B.1.1.7 or UK variant, the second most of any state, behind Florida. The state also has two cases of the South African B.1.351 variant.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel issued an updated Gatherings and Masks Epidemic Order effective Monday, March 22 and will remain in effect through Monday, April 19.

Steps Michigan is taking to respond to rising high school sports outbreaks and additional re-engagements

High school student-athletes will now be required to get tested before all practices and competitions

Outdoor stadiums can now go up to 20% capacity with certain COVID mitigations in place

Vaccinated individuals can remove masks in residential gatherings if all participants have been vaccinated

The steps are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions

“We know what it takes to bring cases down and stay safe,” Gov. Whitmer said. “The path forward on further re-engagements depends on increased rapid testing and continuing to ramp up vaccinations. We must also provide business, schools, and communities the resources they need to continue to keep people safe as they return to normal, day-to-day activities.”

The American Rescue Plan will send Michigan $10 billion to control COVID-19 and provide aid to schools, small businesses, and families.

“The most critical thing you can do to help Michigan get back to normal is to get vaccinated,” Gov. Whitmer said. “As soon as you’re eligible, sign up to get your shot. If we keep ramping up vaccinations, we will be able to celebrate our Independence Day together this year - hosting a small gathering in your backyard, hugging loved ones, cracking jokes with your friends, throwing hot dogs on the grill, tossing a football, and opening up a beer. You’ll have a summer, a summer of fun, ahead if we all can get vaccinated. We can do this.”

On April 5, all Michiganders 16 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.

Dr. Khaldun stated the progress with COVID-19 is fragile.

“While we’re making great progress with our vaccination efforts and many people are doing the right thing by wearing masks and not gathering in large groups, what we are seeing now is very concerning data that shows we are going in the wrong direction with the key metrics we are tracking.”

Case rates are now at 173 cases per million.

Cases have been increasing for the past four weeks, 77% since mid-February.

Cases are increasing in all age groups, but the 10-19 age group has seen the largest increase.

The percent of positive tests has increased for the past four weeks, now at 6.2% - up 177% since mid-February.

Hospitalizations have increased for the past two weeks, to 4.9% of available in-patient beds being used to take care of COVID-19 patients.

“Many of the cases we are seeing are related to outbreaks,” Dr. Khaldun said. The number of outbreaks in the state increased 9% from the previous week to 645.

“Last week, for the first time since we started tracking outbreaks, those in K-12 settings exceeded the number in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Khaldun said. “This is a testament to how well we have done with vaccinating staff and residents in long-term care facilities. It also speaks to the risk we see with some of the activities children in this age group are engaging in.”

Many of the outbreaks are related to sports. In January and February, local health departments identified 315 outbreaks associated with different sports teams related to clubs, schools, and recreational sports.”

Gov. Whitmer called on the legislature to deploy resources allocated to Michigan to bolster efforts to fight the vaccine, saying there are billions that have been sent that are yet to be deployed.

“We’ve been getting through this pandemic, we’re surviving. But soon, we’ll be getting back to living,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We’ll come out of this crisis stronger than ever and continue building our economy back better.”

The governor declined to expand on former MDHSS director Gordon’s departure.

Thursday, Gov. Whitmer toured Ford Field in Detroit, which is set to become a mass vaccination clinic. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for 8 weeks (open 7 days a week) under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

“The vaccine train has officially left the station,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The vaccination process is like a locomotive: slow and cumbersome and frustrating at the beginning. But it is picking up speed and getting smoother and we are rolling here in Michigan.”

The clinic is funded by FEMA, facilitated by Meijer pharmacists and IT team, medically administered by Henry Ford Health System, and housed by the Detroit Lions. The vaccinations are free and open to anyone who is eligible, not just Detroiters.

