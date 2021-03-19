Trojans ready for a playoff run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the college tournament is underway, this is the final night of the regular season in high school basketball.

The East Lansing team is special at 11-0 but these girls have been through a lot.

They were 23-1 last season and on their way to a state title but that was cut short due to COVID-19. But they never lost sight of their end goal and they’re on a very similar path right now.

In East Lansing’s gym, a new quote gets put on the wall at the start of every season and helps set the stage for the year.

“Last year it was ‘whatever it takes.’ This year it’s ‘back like we never left,’” said East Lansing Varsity Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Rob Smith.

Picking up where they left off, it takes strength to compete at the same high level a whole year later.

“What makes this team special is how resilient they are and how dedicated and committed they’ve been through the COVID process,” said Coach Smith.

With a broken-down season due to COVID-19 and eight players back from last year, this team wants it even more now.

“It was so sad seeing the seniors not be able to finish out their seasons and not finish what we started and everything. I think a lot of this year we’ve been doing it for them, but also for each other because all of us have been working so hard throughout all the COVID and summer and everything. And just getting back to where we were, just trying to push through everything,” said Annelise Lebeda, senior captain.

What better way to get fired up for the end of the season than by getting a surprise visit from a now college player who didn’t get that chance last year as a senior.

“I’m glad I have teammates like that who look up to me and I’m hoping I’m setting a great example for them. I’m just hoping this team can carry our legacy on and win a state title,” said Aaliyah Nye, a former East Lansing player and current Illinois player.

Passing the torch to them, especially the seniors as they begin a hopeful tourney run, is what’s important to this East Lansing family.

