East Lansing Family Aquatic Center to be closed for 2021 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In May 2001, The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opened to the public. For years, the center has been a haven for many families and recreational activities. However, the facility is starting to show its age.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2021 season. This is all due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and facility improvements.

Improvements planned for this summer include the following: replacement of the pool liner, concrete repair work around the pool edge and gutters, refurbishment of the facility’s water slides, and landscaping upgrades that will improve the overall look of the facility.

The improvements at the facility will be funded with dollars allocated for parks and recreation infrastructure improvements from the City of East Lansing’s Income Tax Fund.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is located at 6400 Abbot Rd #1422, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.