Advertisement

Early NCAA Tournament Results

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Florida is heading to the second round for an eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance - and with arguably its best player on the bench as a de facto assistant coach. Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech 75-70 in a first-round game. The Gators were cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December. Nahiem Alleyne finished with 30 points for Virginia Tech, including a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

St Johns Lansing Eastern
St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern
Mason Waverly
Waverly girls grab win against Mason
Haslett Williamston
Haslett girls take home CAAC Red title against Williamston
Eaton Rapids Lansing Catholic
Eaton Rapids boys get CAAC White title over Lansing Catholic
2020-21 East Lansing Girls Basketball Captures CAAC Blue Title
Game of the Week: East Lansing girls capture CAAC Blue title over Grand Ledge