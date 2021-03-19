Beautiful Start to Spring This Weekend!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Good Saturday morning! Spring is here and Spring fever will be in full swing this weekend with a spectacular forecast taking shape. High pressure is firmly in control through the weekend and that will allow for enormous amounts of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50′s today (after a chilly start) and then low to mid 60′s for Sunday.

Although the forecast will be fantastic, one downside is that the fire weather threat will be on the rise over the next several days before we see much needed rainfall, so be sure to avoid any outdoor burning and be mindful of your outdoor activities as well.

Clouds begin to thicken up late tomorrow as our next system makes a very slow approach from the west, and winds pick up a bit as well. This system will really not impact us until late Tuesday when the rainfall finally arrives and then we will see periods of rain for the remainder of the next workweek but we will stay warm with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Enjoy the beautiful Spring weekend!

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MARCH 20th

Average High: 46º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 83° 2012

Lansing Record Low: -12° 1885

Jackson Record High: 81º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 10º 1965



