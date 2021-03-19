Advertisement

Antibodies may not work against variants

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-engineered immune system proteins.
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of the new variants.(KBTX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT
(WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says two of Eli Lilly’s coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of the new variants.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-engineered immune system proteins. The FDA reviewed research on the mutations characteristic of several of the new variants.

The FDA said the findings were serious enough to warrant revisions to the emergency use authorizations for the treatments.

The good news is the agency says Regeneron’s “dual antibody treatment” appears to protect people against all of the current variants.

