AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland.

The AG’s office said Pavlos-Hackney has continued to willfully violate the state’s food laws, public health orders and a court-ordered Temporary Restraining Order which was converted into a Preliminary Injunction.

Pavlos-Hackney, 55, Holland, was taken into custody by Michigan State Police (MSP) Friday at 5:45 a.m. on an outstanding Ingham County Civil Warrant for Contempt of Court, for failing to comply in a civil case filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD v. Zante Inc., dba Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria).

She was arrested, without incident, following a traffic stop on Lakewood Blvd and 160th in Ottawa County.

Timeline

Jan. 20: Marlena’s food establishment license was suspended by MDARD. The restaurant has been operating without a license since then, in violation of the Michigan Food Law.

Feb. 1: An administrative hearing was held to determine if the suspension was proper.

Feb. 11: Administrative Law Judge issued a decision and an order continuing the summary suspension of Marlena’s food license.

“This owner has continued to willfully violate the state’s food laws, public health orders and the order of the court – a dangerous act that may have exposed dozens of diners and employees to the virus following the discovery that one of Marlena’s customers tested positive for the virus within two days of eating there,” said Nessel “MDARD is particularly concerned because the potential exposure happened at a restaurant that refuses to comply with basic COVID-19 measures required by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.”

The Allegan County Health Department issued a news release informing the public about any potential exposure to COVID-19.

On March 11, Pavlos-Hackney was advised by MSP via phone that a warrant had been issued for her arrest and she was advised to turn herself in by March 18, which she failed to do.

MSP witnessed Pavlos-Hackney driving and a traffic stop was initiated, when she was positively identified and arrested without incident. Pavlos-Hackney is now lodged at the Ingham County Jail while awaiting court proceedings.

