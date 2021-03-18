Spartans fall to UCLA Bruins, knocked out of NCAA tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans took an 11-point lead into halftime but were not able to close it out. Missed shots and defensive lapses helped the Bruins tie it up and send it to overtime.

That is where things started coming undone for Michigan State and they fell to UCLA 86-80.

In overtime, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang hit a pair of baskets early, Michigan State missed two shots and turned it over twice before a dunk from Cody Riley gave the Bruins an 83-78 lead with 50 seconds left. UCLA beat the Spartans, 86-80.

Joshua Langford (Grad.) and Aaron Henry (Jr.) led the team in scoring with 12 and 16 points. Forward Malik Hall (Soph.) chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

Previous story

The Michigan State Spartans were one of the last four teams in the NCAA basketball tournament, but they’ll play in the “first four” when they tip-off against UCLA tonight. The seed and the game might be new territory for Michigan State, but for the UCLA Bruins it’s nothing new.

The Spartans played the Bruins once in each of the last two seasons-- in the Las Vegas and Maui invitational. Michigan State won both of those games, and both by double digits. Junior guard Aaron Henry says they’ll be up against a different team, and tonight’s game won’t be as lopsided especially if the Spartans aren’t ready to go.

“They switch on defense and create some problems on offense, but it’s more about what type of basketball are we going to play?” Henry said. “Are we going to play Michigan State Basketball, or not perform like we should? That what it comes down to, they present a lot of problems for a lot of people, but we have to come ready to play.”

Should the Spartans win tonight, they’ll take on six-seed BYU at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

They could get a third shot at beating Maryland if they get to the Sweet 16. A potential rubber match with Michigan awaits in the elite eight.

This is also not the first time Michigan State has played UCLA in the tournament.

The Bruins knocked the Spartans out in the first round on this day in 2011. MSU was down 23-points in the second half, but hit a parade of three-pointers down the stretch while UCLA kept missing free throws.

They ended up losing by two when Kalin Lucas was called for traveling in the final seconds with a chance to win.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.