Local medical professionals introduce automated pizza ovens in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With demands increasing for low-touch, high-quality food options, two local entrepreneurs are opening three automated pizza ovens throughout Michigan in March, and will be the first units to open in the U.S.

PizzaForno is an automated pizza oven concept that delivers an artisanal-style pizza in less than three minutes.

Three units will be opening in Jackson with two of them being 24/7 locations available to the public at 1319 E. Michigan Avenue and 100 South Cooper Street. The third unit is tentatively planned to be in Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital.

The Cooper Street location will open on March 24. The Michigan Avenue location does not yet have a launch date but will be an outdoor, standalone unit.

The locations are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Adam Page and Tim Ekpo. Page and Ekpo met through working collaboratively in 2012.

After being introduced to PizzaForno on a family trip in Toronto, Ekpo, an orthopedic surgeon, brought the idea to friend Page, who works in the medical device space. They immediately knew this was a concept the U.S. needed.

“This concept is so new and unique, which is why we’re excited to provide our community with a new gourmet pizza option that’s always fresh and available 24/7,” said Page. “Nearly all of our unique ingredients used are locally sourced and PizzaForno offers guests the option to select a delicious artisanal pizza of their choice in just a few minutes.”

PizzaForno is one of North America’s only automated pizza ovens that bakes artisanal pizzas, quality ingredients. Almost all ingredients are locally sourced with consumers using a touchscreen to order a freshly baked pizza through an interactive experience available at any time of day. Guests can choose from a variety of toppings, swipe their payment card, and their pizza is ready in under three minutes.

With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and as dine-in continues to decline with ongoing restrictions, consumers have increasingly sought out choices that promote contact-free offerings that still deliver great taste.

“We know what it’s like to work a long shift and just need something quick, but delicious to fuel your body,” said Ekpo. “Which is why we’re excited to bring this amazing opportunity to the people we serve. This is just the beginning for us as we have strategic opportunities in place to scale rapidly with plans on opening additional locations throughout Michigan and the Midwest. We were intrigued with this unique concept and extremely impressed with the quality it provided, and realized quickly this could prosper tremendously in the U.S.”

The automated pizza ovens require only about 80-square-feet of space and can be up-and-running within four to six hours of proper installation. Once an order is placed via the virtual screen, a robotic arm takes the 12-inch pizza selected from the refrigerated side of the machine and transfers it to the proprietary convection oven where the pizza is baked, placed in a box, and delivered hot and tasty out the front slot.

