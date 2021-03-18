Advertisement

No injuries reported in fire at Kamps Pallets in Delta Township

By Jake Draugelis and Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, there was a report of some pallets that were on fire outside of a few of the buildings at Kamps Pallets. Multiple fire departments responded.

It was a close call for the businesses which were a stone’s throw away from the flames.

Many of the owners and employees were watching helplessly as multiple fire departments battled to save their buildings.

“I looked over and...smoke.....The flames were just up there....filled Old Lansing Road after a fire broke out at Kamps Pallets,” said eyewitness John Miller.

According to one eyewitness, he said fire crews quickly wetted down the foundation of the building next door to avoid any further spread.

“They were trying to beat it down as much as possible with the heavy winds. They had firefighters keeping that building wet. But, the wind was so intense,” said Ken Burton.

“As the wind blew, just like a campfire, it got bigger and bigger. I could feel the heat off of it with no problem,” said John Miller.

According to Delta Township’s Fire Inspector Michael Roberts, no buildings were damaged.

“The origin of cause is going to be undetermined or under investigation,” said Inspector Roberts.

There were no injuries and no structural damage to nearby buildings.

The area of S. Creyts was blocked off for the safety of drivers and crews on the scene. Around 9:50 p.m., Old Lansing Rd. and Lansing Rd. were back open.

Earlier Thursday, Meridian Township issued a ban on residential burning-specifically because conditions are right for fires to start and spread easily. A dry winter followed by a lack of rain has made Michigan similar to California in terms of vulnerability to fires during the recent days with strong winds.

