Arts Council of Greater Lansing takes students’ art to new heights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each March, the Arts Council of Greater Lansing celebrates Youth Art Month with its Young Creatives Billboard Project.

Youth Arts Month is a national program founded by the Council for Art Education in 1961 and emphasizes the important role of the arts in a child’s education and why all children deserve to have a quality arts education program included in their school curriculum.

To align with the national program, in 2015, the Arts Council launched its “Support Young Creatives” Billboard Project and advocacy campaign.

Now in its seventh year, the program invites area teachers to submit student art for the annual competition, which provides digital billboard space throughout the region.

“Our Young Creatives Billboard Project is one of our favorite programs at the Arts Council, and this year it holds even more significance due to all the challenges students have faced recently,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “Our area students haven’t had the same opportunities to share their work as they normally would in a school year. This project allows us to shine a light on their talents and share their creativity with the community.” Martin said.

This year, the work of six Lansing-area youth artists will be featured on Adams Outdoor Advertising digital billboards throughout the Greater Lansing region through the month of March.

Original artworks were submitted by Greater Lansing area teachers and final pieces were selected based on composition and overall visual elements, including roadside appeal, as well as their combined representation of ages and regions.

Each year, one billboard is also awarded to the first-place winner of MSUFCU’s Student Art Exhibit.

This year’s winner will be announced mid-March, and that billboard will join the rotation along with the other Young Creatives at that time.

The 2021 Young Creative billboards feature the art of the following youth artists:

● Naomi Eckford, Marble Elementary, East Lansing School District, kindergarten—teacher, Karolyn Sung

● Benjamin Eyke, Williamston High School, Williamston Community Schools, twelfth grade—teacher, Meagan Kubu

● Zoe Jansen, Waverly High School, Waverly Community Schools, Senior—teacher, Lisa Lam-Wilson

● Emma J. Li, Chippewa Middle School, Okemos School District, eighth grade—teacher, Vivian Dwyer

● Mario Mares, Cole Academy East, Cole Academy, third grade—teacher, Samantha Davis

