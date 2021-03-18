2021 March Madness: TV schedule, dates, and how to watch
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA tournament will have over 60 teams going head to head-starting from March 18 to April 5. The Spartans are not a number one seed this year. However, the University of Michigan is.
Michigan State played against UCLA at the Mackey Arena at 9:57 p.m.
Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include the following teams: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan.
Who do you think is going to be victorious?
Here is the full March Madness TV schedule (provided by NBC News):
First Four
Thursday, March 18
(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
First round
Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)
(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Friday, March 19 (Evening)
(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
- Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)
(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 (Evening)
(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
- Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21
- Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Monday, March 22
- Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
- Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS
Sunday, March 28
- Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
- Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
Tuesday, March 30
- Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
- Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
2021 National Championship game
Monday, April 5
- Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
