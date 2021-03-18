2021 March Madness: TV schedule, dates, and how to watch

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA tournament will have over 60 teams going head to head-starting from March 18 to April 5. The Spartans are not a number one seed this year. However, the University of Michigan is.

Michigan State played against UCLA at the Mackey Arena at 9:57 p.m.

Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include the following teams: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan.

Who do you think is going to be victorious?

Here is the full March Madness TV schedule (provided by NBC News):

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

Where : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

Where : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Where: Mackey Arena

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

First round

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

WILX will be keeping you updated with sports coverage. Be sure to download the WILX News app.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.