Advertisement

2021 March Madness: TV schedule, dates, and how to watch

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament(Jeffrey Becker | NCAA)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA tournament will have over 60 teams going head to head-starting from March 18 to April 5. The Spartans are not a number one seed this year. However, the University of Michigan is.

Michigan State played against UCLA at the Mackey Arena at 9:57 p.m.

Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include the following teams: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan.

Who do you think is going to be victorious?

Here is the full March Madness TV schedule (provided by NBC News):

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

First round

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

  • Where: Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

  • Where: Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
  • Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
  • Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

  • Where: Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

  • Where: Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
  • Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
  • Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

  • Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

  • Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

  • Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

  • Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

  • Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

  • Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

WILX will be keeping you updated with sports coverage. Be sure to download the WILX News app.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of...
AG Nessel announces arrest of Holland restaurant owner
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Test requirements for student-athletes, new mask order in latest update from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS
Two injured in Vermontville crash
New study says adults over the age of 65 have a higher chance of being re-infected with COVID-19
The FDA says two of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatments may not work against some of...
Antibodies may not work against variants

Latest News

St Johns Lansing Eastern
St. Johns girls triumph over Lansing Eastern
Mason Waverly
Waverly girls grab win against Mason
Haslett Williamston
Haslett girls take home CAAC Red title against Williamston
Eaton Rapids Lansing Catholic
Eaton Rapids boys get CAAC White title over Lansing Catholic
2020-21 East Lansing Girls Basketball Captures CAAC Blue Title
Game of the Week: East Lansing girls capture CAAC Blue title over Grand Ledge