UK cop to go on trial for murder

(WILX) - A London police officer accused of killing a young woman will go on trial in October.

48-year-old Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

Everard was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s apartment at about 10:30 p.m. in south London on March 3. Her body was found 50 miles away a week later.

Couzens will enter a plea in July.

Everard’s killing provoked an outpouring of anger and protests from women who said they have been harassed when they walked the streets at night.

Sunday, London’s police commissioner defended her officers’ actions and said she did not intend to resign, after coming under heavy criticism for the way police treated some protesters during a vigil for Everard.

