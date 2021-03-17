Advertisement

UK cop to go on trial for murder

Couzens will enter a plea in July.
People gather, at the bandstand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an...
People gather, at the bandstand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an official vigil was cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A London police officer accused of killing a young woman will go on trial in October.

48-year-old Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

Everard was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s apartment at about 10:30 p.m. in south London on March 3. Her body was found 50 miles away a week later.

Couzens will enter a plea in July.

Everard’s killing provoked an outpouring of anger and protests from women who said they have been harassed when they walked the streets at night.

Sunday, London’s police commissioner defended her officers’ actions and said she did not intend to resign, after coming under heavy criticism for the way police treated some protesters during a vigil for Everard.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
Turns out today's kids can be Toys “R” Us kids.
Toys “R” Us set to return
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

Latest News

Elizabeth Hertel testifying on Feb. 25.
Decision on new MDHHS director will stand unless a block comes by Tuesday
In an email sent to campus, Central Michigan University President Bob Davies said the...
CMU welcoming students back this fall
Lyft letting users book a ride to their vaccinations, pay for someone else’s
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca vaccinations on pause in Europe