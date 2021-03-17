Advertisement

Tesla on autopilot strikes State Police car

(source: Michigan State Police)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Wednesday morning troopers from the Lansing post of the Michigan State Police were investigating a car vs deer traffic crash when their patrol car was struck by an unexpected vehicle.

A Tesla, set on autopilot at the time, collided with the trooper’s car. MSP officials say the patrol car’s emergency lights were on at the time of the collision.

Despite significant damage to the patrol car there were no injuries from the crash. The Tesla’s driver, who’s name was not released, was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

