Tesla on autopilot strikes State Police car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Wednesday morning troopers from the Lansing post of the Michigan State Police were investigating a car vs deer traffic crash when their patrol car was struck by an unexpected vehicle.

A Tesla, set on autopilot at the time, collided with the trooper’s car. MSP officials say the patrol car’s emergency lights were on at the time of the collision.

Despite significant damage to the patrol car there were no injuries from the crash. The Tesla’s driver, who’s name was not released, was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a suspended license.

🚨PATROL CAR STRUCK🚨: On 3/17 at 1:12 am, troopers from the Lansing Post investigating a car vs deer traffic crash on I-96 near Waverly Rd in Eaton County. While investigating that crash with their emergency lights on, a Tesla on autopilot strikes the patrol car. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.