Lyft letting users book a ride to their vaccinations, pay for someone else’s

Lyft wants to get involved in the vaccination process.
(KSFY)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rideshare giant Lyft is now letting users book a ride to get their COVID-19 vaccine or fund a ride for someone else.

How to send a ride:

  1. Tap the search bar on the home screen of your Lyft app.
  2. Tap the “Me” button at the top of the next screen, then tap “Add rider” and follow the prompts
  3. Enter the pickup location and destination. You can track their ride from your app.

“Getting access to the vaccine is a struggle for many, and we all wish there was more we could do to help loved ones,” says the company. “To do our part, Lyft is mobilizing partners and community members to help provide access to 60M rides to and from vaccine appointments.”

Non-profit partners like the United Way and the NAACP will help identify people who need a Lyft to get their shots.

The organizations will prioritize at-risk people from low-income communities, minorities, and seniors.

If you need help getting to a vaccine site, see if you are eligible for a free or discounted ride here.

