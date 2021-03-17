Advertisement

Lanes of N. Grand River Ave. closed for water main replacement

A traffic alert for Lansing drivers Wednesday morning.
Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic alert for Lansing drivers Wednesday morning. The city is reducing traffic in both directions of North Grand River Avenue to one lane for a water main replacement.

The closures will be between Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and North Street.

Detours are posted.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
Turns out today's kids can be Toys “R” Us kids.
Toys “R” Us set to return
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

Latest News

Elizabeth Hertel testifying on Feb. 25.
Decision on new MDHHS director will stand unless a block comes by Tuesday
People gather, at the bandstand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an...
UK cop to go on trial for murder
In an email sent to campus, Central Michigan University President Bob Davies said the...
CMU welcoming students back this fall
Lyft letting users book a ride to their vaccinations, pay for someone else’s
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca vaccinations on pause in Europe