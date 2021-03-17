Lanes of N. Grand River Ave. closed for water main replacement
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic alert for Lansing drivers Wednesday morning. The city is reducing traffic in both directions of North Grand River Avenue to one lane for a water main replacement.
The closures will be between Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and North Street.
Detours are posted.
