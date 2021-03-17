Jackson County Rose Festival cancelled for 2021

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The fight against COVID-19 looks like it will be close until the very end. Even with vaccines coming out, making some of the population functionally immune, there will still be the final months wherein more Americans could die unnecessarily, or the disease could be given a chance to mutate beyond our ability to stop it’s spread.

With that in mind, the Jackson County Rose Festival has made the decision to cancel this year’s Rose Parade. Parade organizers said that creating a situation that may gather large groups of people together is not in the best interest of the community during what should be (and if rules are followed, could be) the waning months of the pandemic. After discussions with local officials and taking into consideration state guidelines that limit the amount of people at an outdoor gathering, they said they felt this is the only choice.

There were considerations beyond the safety of the general public, however. Under the current circumstances parade organizers have not been able to gather enough volunteers to do the work necessary to organize the parade. The lack of volunteers and the costs and the hours of work that must occur cannot be coordinated in time for the parade.

They may be down this year, but organizers of the Jackson County Rose Festival are not out. They said in a statement sent to the press that they feel it is important that the tradition continue.

“We want to encourage any members of the community who want to ensure this tradition continues in the future to please contact Jim Francis at jamesfrancis3666@yahoo.com. Volunteers are the key to making sure we can continue this tradition,” they wrote. “In addition, to help defray all of the costs associated with the parade, we are always in need of sponsors. If you or the organization you work with or for can afford to be a sponsor please contact Jim Francis using the above information.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.