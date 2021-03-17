Ingham County Health Department to crack down on large gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Patrick’s Day is usually reserved for partying-especially in areas near college campuses. But, with COVID, the Ingham County Health Department will be cracking down on large gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day.

“I don’t think it’s really going to be followed too much,” said East Lansing resident Keith Harris. “Everybody is usually with more than 15 people.”

Now, according to Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, the health department is going to be keeping watchful eye on East Lansing in particular.

“We still do have a 15-person gathering restriction outdoors in that section of East Lansing,” said Vail.

There’s also a limit of 15 people indoors as well. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail warns residents of a possible $500 fine for not being in compliance.

“There will be a lot of activity in East Lansing in terms of people that are prepared to be out there making sure compliance with bars and restaurants as well as to the extent that we can identify parties and gatherings that they are in compliance with the indoor and outdoor gathering restrictions as well,” said Vail.

Michigan State University students Shane Cannon and Alexander Pritchard agree with the rules and plan on following them.

“Whatever they feel is going to keep the students and the people of East Lansing safe. I will abide by it. They’re strict but they know more than we do,” said Shane Cannon.

“Obviously, for everybody being safe. That’s the best thing for East Lansing. I really hope for everyone to have a good time and be socially distanced while having that,” said Alexander Pritchard.

The city of East Lansing is encouraging anybody planning to visit a restaurant or bar to make a reservation or call ahead to avoid overcrowding.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.