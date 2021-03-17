Advertisement

Decision on new MDHHS director will stand unless a block comes by Tuesday

Elizabeth Hertel took over the department in January when Robert Gordon suddenly resigned.
Elizabeth Hertel testifying on Feb. 25.
Elizabeth Hertel testifying on Feb. 25.(WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican state senators who are critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic must now decide to confirm or reject her appointee to run the state health department.

Her appointment will stand unless the senate blocks it by next Tuesday. About a third of the 20-member Republican caucus opposes Hertel while democratic senators support her.

Hertel was previously the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration where she oversaw External Relations and Communications, Financial Operations Administration, Legislative Services, Legal Affairs, Policy & Planning, Strategic Integration, Organizational Services, Workforce Engagement and Community and Faith Engagement.

