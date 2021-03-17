CMU welcoming students back this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University President Bob Davies has announced that CMU will remain open this fall and welcome students back, with more in-person activities planned and more courses having a face-to-face component.

In an email sent to campus, Davies said the university will remain open this fall, and more face-to-face classes are scheduled and campus activities are expected.

“Last fall, we set an ambitious goal to offer an on-campus, in-person learning environment for students because it is how many of our students learn best,” Davies said. “Our campus community not only adapted well but excelled, despite numerous challenges. This fall on campus will only be more successful and vibrant.”

More than 75% of currently scheduled fall courses intend to have a face-to-face component. Of those, more than half are entirely face-to-face. Additionally, 26% will include heavy in-person components through hybrid course modalities like HyFlex.

“As we continue to follow health and safety protocols, these course modalities are subject to change and we may be able to have even more students in the class,” Davies said.

Fall 2021 semester classes begin Aug. 30. The school’s first-ever fall wellness break is scheduled for Oct. 11-12.

