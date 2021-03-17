B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant found within MSU community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday evening, the City of East Lansing posted that Michigan State University confirmed that the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant was found within the campus community.

Michigan State University President Stanley had a powerful message in his letter to the Spartan community:

I believe there is a light at the end of this dark tunnel, but we must remain vigilant. It is important to remember that scaling up vaccination operations will take time. I encourage you to talk with your health care provider and find credible resources to broaden your knowledge so you can be prepared to receive a vaccine when it is your turn. Also, consider joining our next COVID-19 town hall on March 22 at 3 p.m.

The City of East Lansing encourages people to continue to wear masks and adhere to safety guidelines.

