B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant found within MSU community
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday evening, the City of East Lansing posted that Michigan State University confirmed that the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant was found within the campus community.
More details below:
Michigan State University President Stanley had a powerful message in his letter to the Spartan community:
The City of East Lansing encourages people to continue to wear masks and adhere to safety guidelines.
