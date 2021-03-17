Advertisement

B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant found within MSU community

(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday evening, the City of East Lansing posted that Michigan State University confirmed that the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant was found within the campus community.

More details below:

Please note that Michigan State University has confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant in the...

Posted by The City of East Lansing on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Michigan State University President Stanley had a powerful message in his letter to the Spartan community:

The City of East Lansing encourages people to continue to wear masks and adhere to safety guidelines.

For any updates on the coronavirus, click here. To learn more about vaccinations, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

Latest News

Ingham County Health Department to crack down on large gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day
Downtown Charlotte
Lack of retail space in downtown Charlotte prevents new businesses from opening
East Lansing Public Schools to change schedule to receive COVID relief
Downtown hurting for retail space
Downtown hurting for retail space