AstraZeneca vaccinations on pause in Europe

At least 16 countries are now temporarily suspending injections while experts investigate reports of blood clots.
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Many European countries are pausing vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot despite coronavirus cases surging across the region again.

However, AstraZeneca says there is no known link between the vaccine and these health issues.

The company says fewer than 40 clot events have been reported out of more than 17 million people who received a shot in the EU and UK.

“I don’t think that they’re making the right decision and I hope that they will reverse the decision,” said leading Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst.

“These are very rare thrombotic events or blood clots, we need to evaluate these very, very carefully,” said Emer Cooke, executive director of European Medicines Agency.

The European Medicines Agency is currently investigating the cases of blood clots and possible side effects. It expects the outcome of their review will be released Thursday afternoon.

